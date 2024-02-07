Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 26,552 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Albemarle worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.16.

Albemarle stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

