Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $617.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $584.64 and a 200-day moving average of $535.07. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $622.63.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

