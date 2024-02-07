Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1766 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

