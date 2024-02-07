Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,656 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 338,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 79,176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after buying an additional 143,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.