Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $207.08. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.64.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

