Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $31.36 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 969.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in ASML by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in ASML by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $904.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $757.27 and its 200 day moving average is $680.21. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $905.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

