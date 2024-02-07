Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.