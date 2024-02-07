Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $167.52. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.