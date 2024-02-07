Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

