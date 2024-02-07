Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

TSM opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

