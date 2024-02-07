Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Similarweb Stock Performance

SMWB opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 257.11% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.21 million. Research analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Similarweb Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Similarweb by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.