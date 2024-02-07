Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.
SMWB opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 257.11% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.21 million. Research analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
