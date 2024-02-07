Jet Protocol Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $142,432.16 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015493 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,131.35 or 1.00003273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011096 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00197012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00961153 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $143,885.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.