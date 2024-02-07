JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.12

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 26930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 236,526 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.