JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $909.00

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.40) and last traded at GBX 905.73 ($11.35), with a volume of 63138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.35).

JPMorgan American Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 856.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 816.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

