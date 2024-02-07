JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 8.5% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 2,775,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

