JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.05

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Up 1.1 %

JPMorgan European Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 99.25 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.45 million, a PE ratio of 550.28 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 84.80 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 60.68 and a quick ratio of 20.49.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

