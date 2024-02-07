JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $527.22

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 527.22 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.59), with a volume of 160107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.57).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 500 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 482.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 16.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.00 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider James Macpherson bought 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,021,840 ($1,280,982.83). Insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

