JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 602,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,604. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.