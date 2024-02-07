JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 602,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,604. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.