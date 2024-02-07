Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.27. Approximately 115,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 263,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRR shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Karora Resources

Karora Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$753.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.4470457 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.