Kava Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.23 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Kava has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $750.25 million and $7.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00080008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00021691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.