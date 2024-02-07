KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAT. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of IAT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 219,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,357. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $782.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

