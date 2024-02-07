KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $22.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,834.02. 32,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,651. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,849.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,656.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,581.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

