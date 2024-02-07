KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.45. 460,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $249.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

