KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 126,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 191.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,503,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,051,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,873 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.7% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $12.59 on Wednesday, reaching $467.31. 10,750,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,538,824. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average of $328.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,348 shares of company stock worth $311,039,006. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

