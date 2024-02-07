KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 971,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,471. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

