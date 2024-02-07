KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 465,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,875. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

