KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 408,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. 1,221,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

