KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,382. The company has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $363,828,675. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

