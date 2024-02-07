KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

LIN stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.83. 554,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.