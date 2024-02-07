KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $18.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,070.48. 207,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,697. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $776.43 and a 1-year high of $1,071.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $978.11 and a 200 day moving average of $952.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total value of $3,983,045.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total value of $3,983,045.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.78, for a total transaction of $1,474,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,517,925.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,713 shares of company stock worth $12,580,977. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

