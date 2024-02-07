KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,969. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $626.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $584.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

