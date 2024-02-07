KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $613,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 35,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of -56.66, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

