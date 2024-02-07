KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after buying an additional 239,309 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of BCE by 34.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 78,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 993.8% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 503,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

