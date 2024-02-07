KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 984 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.76. 155,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $57.88.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

