KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.28

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 5500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

KDA Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

