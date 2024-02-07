Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 551.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 61.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 748,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

