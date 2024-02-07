Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,759,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,355,000 after buying an additional 300,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercury General by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury General by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mercury General by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

About Mercury General

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.