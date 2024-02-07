Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

