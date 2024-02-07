Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $25.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.64.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Kennametal
Institutional Trading of Kennametal
Kennametal Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE KMT opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79.
Kennametal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kennametal
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.