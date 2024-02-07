Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $25.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Kennametal Trading Up 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kennametal by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kennametal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

