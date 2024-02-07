Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Financial Review

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $96.53 million 1.08 $8.38 million $1.94 12.55 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.06 million 2.45 $930,000.00 $0.04 98.77

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 8.68% 6.36% 0.40% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 2.77% 0.76% 0.11%

Risk & Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Finward Bancorp pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 1,000.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

