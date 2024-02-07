Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

KROS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

