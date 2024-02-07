Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares changing hands.
Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.
Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Company Profile
Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.
