Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million.

Key Tronic Stock Up 4.5 %

Key Tronic stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 564.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

