Kimco Realty (KIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $112,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 218.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

