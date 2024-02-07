Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

