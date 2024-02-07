KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 494144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KREF. Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $693.10 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a current ratio of 384.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.31%.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
