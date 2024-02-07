KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 494144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KREF. Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $693.10 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a current ratio of 384.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.31%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

