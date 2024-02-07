Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.63

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 5604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

