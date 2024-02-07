Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.21 and a beta of 2.01. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

