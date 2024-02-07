Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Gap Up to $20.34

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $21.60. Kyndryl shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 740,281 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kyndryl Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

