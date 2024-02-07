L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $30,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

